Tinubu appoints Momoh as minister designate for Niger Delta; reshuffles 3 ministers-designate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Following the outcry over the omission of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the recently published ministries and their respective ministers, President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The President also made a minor amendment to ministry’s nomenclature from Niger Delta Affairs to Niger Delta Development.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement said that the Federal Ministry of Youth will be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

President Tinubu also reshuffled the Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy.

In the new arrangement, Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Minister of Interior, while Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Minister of Transportation

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with Senator Heineken Lokpobiri as the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources and Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo as the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

According to the statement, “The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.”