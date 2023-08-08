Tinubu appoints 400-level UI student, Agbaje, as member of tax reforms committee

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday appointed a 400-level student in the Economics Department of the University of Ibadan, Miss Orire Agbaje, as one of the members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday, inaugurated the Committee, with about 70 members, one of whom is Miss Agbaje, who is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club.

Highlighting the selection of the unique Committee member, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media and Digital Communications, Mr Olusegun Dada, on his verified X account, posted a picture of President Tinubu with Agbaje.

“Beautiful moment when President Tinubu met Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400 level Economics student of the University of Ibadan who is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and a member of the just inaugurated Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms”, the message read.

The committee is chaired by former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Mr Taiwo Oyedele.