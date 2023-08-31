Tin-Can Customs seizes containers of Tramadol, Codeine worth N550.3m

File photo: Tramadol Tablets

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Tin-can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, said it impounded two containers from India loaded with tramadol and codeine with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of over N550.3 million.

The Command also said two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure, with the importer offering over $54,330 (N50 million) as bribe to be set free along with his illicit drugs.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Command, Adekunle Oloyede, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the seizures said the feat was made possible through intelligent information from the Customs Intelligence Unit, CIU, of the Command.

Oloyede said “On arrival of the vessel in Tin-can Island Container Terminal (TICT), the containers (MRSU 592397/0 and MRKU 553432/1) were transferred immediately to the Enforcement Station for 100 per cent physical examination and further investigation.”

He said after the physical examination of both containers on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 and Wednesday, 23 August 2023 respectively, the following were discovered: “Container No MRSU 592397/0: The details on the Bill of Lading with No 227578945 stated the items laden were 1,016 packages containing Electrical Goods, Ceiling Fan, 36 Jewel (Cooper) and Chilly Cutters (Stainless Steel Plastic) but after examination, the container was found to contain: five cartons of Timaking 120 Tapentadol (Tramadol), Hydrochloride Carisoprodol capsule. Each carton contains 50 rolls, each rolls contains 5 packets, each packet 200 tablets.

“84 cartons of Gastro Resistant Omeprazole capsule BP 200mg. Each carton contains 50 packets, each packet contains 10 capsules. 876 cartons of CSMIX cough syrup containing Codeine (each bottle 100ml). Each carton contains 200 bottles, 50 cartons of Manual Grater Machine -70 pieces per carton as means of concealment, one carton of Ceiling Fan as a means of concealment.”