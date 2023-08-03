Tin-Can Customs grow non-oil export FOB by 65%

The Tin Can Port in Lagos

By Eguono Odjegba

The nation’s non-oil export performance has recorded a 65 percent boost with a Free On Board, FOB, value of N182.3 billion in the first half of 2023, H1’23, as against FOB value of N110.4 billion recorded within the corresponding period of 2022.

Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Tin-Can Island Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede, who made above disclosure said in terms of volume (metric tonnes, MT), and value the export trade statistics is impressive.

Oloyede, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ngozi Okwara, said the Command exited a total of 291,436.43MT within the period under review, in addition to total revenue collection of N260.3 billion.

The Customs Area Controller who explained that officers of the command participated in several symposiums to incentivize non-oil export, listed the export goods traded to include agricultural and other allied products namely; cocoa butter, cocoa beans, cashew nut, sesame seeds, rubber, empty bottles and copper ingots.

On anti-smuggling, he said, “The synergy led to the arrest of a total of 1442 Packets of Colorado Indica with a combined weight of 519.45kg extracted during 100% joint physical examination of eight, 8, containers. The total street value according to NDLEA sources is N721,000,000.00. The means of conveyance in these cases, with the substance and two, 2, suspects were handed over to NDLEA in strict compliance with the Service Headquarters’ directive”, adding:

“It is imperative and worthy of note to mention the critical roles played by the Customs Intelligence Unit, the Valuation Unit, Customs Police Unit and Post Clearance Audit for their sustained interventions which translated to the blockage of revenue leakages by enhanced compliance towards the attainment of the revenue drive.”

Comptroller Oloyede stated that command has zero tolerance for the importation of unwholesome goods such as drugs, arms and ammunition adding that the mandate from the Service as well as the protection of the Nigeria Society is the driving force.

“We have continually put in proactive measures aimed at keeping our frontiers free from illicit and illegitimate trade.”