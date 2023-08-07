Three killed, two injured in US mass shooting

Three people were killed while two others suffered injuries in a mass shooting that occurred in Washington DC, United States on Sunday.

Washington DC acting police Chief Pamela Smith said the officers of the district are investigating the shooting that took place in the southeast, according to CBS.

“Let me be clear: this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating, we know that someone in the community knows what happening,” Smith said.

Reacting to the shooting, the officers reached the intersection of Good Hope Road and 16th Street SE before 9 pm, as the officers discovered five victims, four males and one female.

Two males and a female succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the shooting, CBS reported and two others were rushed to a local hospital and their conditions remain unknown.

“This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. This is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe,” Smith said.

He added that a probe has begun on the shooting and the officers are still searching for more victims in this case.

“We realise that there may be others who may have been injured tonight. We’re asking you to come forward,” she stated.

Smith further appealed for help from the people in gathering information about what she termed as a ‘disturbing fatal shooting’.

