Three killed as firefighting helicopters collide in US

Authorities said on social media that the fire had grown to about three acres (1.2 hectares) in Cabazon as firefighters responded.

A local ABC radio station affiliate described the helicopter that landed safely as a Sikorsky Skycrane, which can carry retardant that is dropped on flames, while the chopper that crashed was a Bell helicopter used for observation while battling blazes.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the Cabazon accident, according to media reports.

The fatal incident comes 11 months after a Cal Fire helicopter crash-landed near Banning, just a few miles away, injuring three people.

California firefighters battle thousands of wildfires each year, with summer months particularly susceptible to blazes. An ongoing fire south of the city of Fresno has consumed 5,100 acres and is zero percent contained, Cal Fire reports.