Three die, two injured in Osun motorcycles accident

By Shina Abubakar

Three persons have been confirmed dead following an accident involving two motorcycles that occurred at Iponda in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the two motorcycles with five passengers collided around 7pm on Saturday at Iponda.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, where three of the victims were confirmed dead.

The two other victims, according to sources in the town were still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Bernamaisia, said three persons have died in the accident.

He added that the accident involved two motorcycles that had a collision, describing it as fatal.