Threat to prosecute ousted Niger president is ‘provocation’ – ECOWAS

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Monday lashed threats by Niger’s military rulers to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, saying this contradicted the regime’s declared willingness to resolve the crisis peacefully.

In a statement, ECOWAS said it had learned of the threats “with stupefaction… it represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.”