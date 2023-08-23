There’s prospect in gospel afrobeat – Musician, Horphuray

Disk Jockeys aren’t too scarce these days but finding a gospel DJ isn’t one you come by regularly.

DJ Horphuray or Big Ray as he is also called, is a native of Lagos, Nigeria. He is a believer with a strong passion for helping people have wholesome fun experiences with good music, gospel music in his case.

DJ Horphuray strongly believes in the future of gospel afrobeat and is passionate about promoting gospel afrobeat.

His exceptional talent and dedication have earned him a position among the top five Christian Rap DJs globally, alongside esteemed DJs such as DJ Promote, known for his affiliation with Lecrae, as recognized by Rapzilla in 2021.

In a remarkable feat, Horphuray achieved the distinction of being the current Guinness World Record holder for the first Christian DJ to play Christian songs non-stop for 72 hours further amplifying Horphuray’s standing in the industry.

Throughout his career, DJ Horphuray has garnered numerous accolades and recognitions both locally and internationally. Noteworthy among his achievements are the Top Naija Music Awards 2018, West Africa Entertainment 2019, Enya Awards 2019, Make Music Lagos 2020, African Entertainment Icons Ghana 2021, Maranatha Awards USA 2021, Kingdom Archivers Award 2022, and Kingdom Minded Influencers Award 2022.

DJ Horphuray has solidified his position as one of the most extraordinary Christian DJs on the African continent.

Big Ray has worked with various artists including Limoblaze, Oba Reengy, Samsong, Nolly and many others.