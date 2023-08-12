There’s no rift between Gov. Abiodun and I – Senator Adeola

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola has denied any rift between himself and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over issues of governance and politics at the state and federal levels.

Senator Adeola, Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, described the publication as another mischief sponsored by defeated opposition politicians and some other political players, who seek some relevance in purveying concocted stories to create enmity where none exist”.

The statement reads, “my attention has been drawn to some online publications speculating and insinuating that there is a rift between him and his leader and my boss, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over issues of governance and politics at State and Federal level”.

“Ordinarily, one would have overlooked the publication as another mischief sponsored by defeated opposition politicians and some other political players, who seek some relevance in purveying concocted stories to create enmity where none exist”.

“However, with the stories gaining some traction on many social media platforms and from calls I received to confirm the veracity of a rift and falling out of favour with my leader in Ogun State, I find it necessary to totally debunk the malicious story in its entirety.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no iota of truth of a rift or clash between my leader, Governor Abiodun and I. From the inception of his administration in May, 2019, I have committed myself to support our governor in all ways possible, not only on the basis of our close personal relationship but in the interest of the development of Ogun State”.

“This commitment is informed by my appreciation of the fact that Governor Abiodun have the best interest of the state at heart, which to my understanding has been manifestly demonstrated in numerous development initiatives that have been acclaimed and acknowledged nationally.”

“I cannot also forget the role of His Excellency in my overwhelming success at the party primary and eventual election as the senator representing the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District. His support for me greatly demonstrate that he has the best interest of Ogun West people at heart and indeed, the best interest of Ogun State.”

“Given the above and my renewed commitment to partner with my leader in his second term in office for the good of Ogun State and its people, it is inconceivable that I have any disagreement or rift with him on issues of governance and politics. It is my firm conviction that stories to the contrary are the evil machinations of those who seeks to destroy the strong bond that exist between my leader and I for their selfish interest.”

“Let me restate clearly that I have no disagreement or rift with my leader and boss as my relationship with His Excellency, his immediate family and indeed members of his administration remains strong as ever. Together we are taking our dear state, Ogun, to greater heights in this era of Renewed Hope” Senator Adeola concluded.