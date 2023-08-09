There’s no limit to my creativity, says singer, KOHDEE

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afro-Pop music sensation, KOHDEE, is a firebrand musician who is ready to take on the music world with gusto. The Port Harcourt-born and Abuja-bred, singer, songwriter and producer’s talent and creativity bring something new to the table. It’s truly never been seen before!

Born Ogechukwu Kohdee Otu, KOHDEE recently inked a recording deal with Lagos and New York-based record label, Troniq Music. The singer is warming up for the release of his debut single under his new record label. In a chat with our reporter, he shared his enthusiasm – sounding like a bomb about to explode. “I’m a super performer, very passionate, spontaneous and there’s no limit to my creativity. I will always give you something to look forward to”, he said.

Describing himself and his craft:

“Since I began making music my biggest achievements so far is understanding how to freely express myself while creating, learning how to produce and also engineer my vocals, knowing what I want to hear and just how to deliver it. My intention is to make good music and be able to evoke a feeling or emotion in listeners. Key elements that I look out for are cadence, good storytelling, catchy melodies and, of course, a fire beat,” he added.

KOHDEE grew up in an environment filled with musical vibrations. He says of his parents and his humble beginnings, “I always dreamt of being on stage. In school I would perform at events, dance contests and even in church. I later went to complete my bachelors degree in Information Technology but dropped out of my masters programme to pursue music full time. I’ve always had music around me growing up. My dad had a wide collection of music from Rock to Hi-life to Reggae and Dancehall that he would play around the house, and my mum was also a gospel singer. It really started for me when a friend of mine in high school began encouraging me to join one of their freestyle battles. At that time, I had never written my own songs before but after joining that rap battle and having so much fun participation, that was when a whole new world of music opened up to me. I fell in love with music and the whole creation process of it and I haven’t stopped making music since then”.

KOHDEE officially launched his music career in 2017 and has since established himself as a musical sensation of the future. In 2020, he released his 7-track EP ‘The Link’, which featured a cameo appearance from 1da Banton. KOHDEE collaborated with the award-winning high-life band, The Cavemen, on his 2021 single ‘Mexebu’.

KOHDEE’s musical influences span from Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Usher, Drake, to Flavour and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. His music is a reflection of his life experiences: love, heartbreak and inspiration. With a unique sound and exceptional songwriting skills, KOHDEE is poised for greater success, solidifying his position as one of Nigeria’s most exciting new artists to look out for.