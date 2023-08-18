There’re confusions, overlaps Tinubu’s ministries – Adebayo

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed doubt over the capacity of some minister designates to perform in their assigned portfolios as most of the ministries are overlapping one another.

He added that the exercise could prevent effective and efficient delivery of the various ministries mandate as some of the Ministries, Department and Agencies MDAs under the new ministries may find it difficult to function effectively.

He said the arrangement of the ministries will also have the Secretary to the Federal Government SGF waste a lot of time to clarify and harmonise the territorial fight amongst the ministries and ministers.

This followed the announcement of the portfolios to the minister-designates by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

His reaction came amidst biting hardship being experienced by Nigerians, following the recent removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira against the dollar without corresponding productive capacity; a development that has resulted in an unstable economy as the naira keeps depreciating, thereby, forcing prices of goods and services to rise beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, “It is an unquestionably exclusive prerogative of Mr. President to assign and designate his ministers. From what @officialABAT has announced, I fear that the most important ministry needed now is the Federal Ministry of Confusion and Clarification. I wish this cabinet the best of luck. “

He further asked: “Why there is Coordinating minister of finance against budget and economy. Innovation under 3 different ministries-Culture, digital, and science technology. Marine and Blue Economy is tautology plus fisheries under agriculture.



Social welfare under health nor the complimentary social services; the Coordinating Minister of Health is hyperbolic. Transport is simply the Ministry of land transport or the Ministry of railways. “

Recall that Tinubu on Wednesday assigned some persons to man the key ministries like Finance, Works, Aviation, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Education, Solid Minerals, and Agriculture, among others.