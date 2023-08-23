There’ll be zero tolerance for procurement fraud in MDAs — Senate panel Chairman

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Monday Okpebholo has said the 10th Senate working with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration will ensure zero tolerance for procurement fraud in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said his committee was putting in place measures to ensure that all MDAs were aligned to a new administration’s paradigm shift, where ordinary Nigerians can bid and win contracts unlike what was obtainable.

The Senator who also represents Edo Central senatorial district spoke to journalists during the reception of the newly sworn-in Minister of Niger Delta, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “Many wrongs will be corrected. We want to make sure that only qualified persons get the contract job they tendered for.”

The federal lawmaker explained that the idea of MDAs calling for bids and lining people up for a rigorous Pre-qualification exercise only for the contract to go to persons or companies who did not participate in the process was no longer acceptable.

Momoh said, “Due process must be followed. We want the country to experience a new era of procurement system that is acceptable to international practice. The 10th Assembly is determined to make sure we make the desired impact.”

“I can assure you that this Senate is sincere about the new deal we are bringing forward in accordance with the renewed hope of Mr President and the uncommon Senate President.”

Speaking about his preparedness to undertake the task ahead, Okpebholo assured that as a student of Business Administration and an expert in Information Communication Technology (ICT), with an understanding of the business environment in Nigeria, Nigerians should rest assured that his committee will deliver.

The committee chairman further explained that his committee was privileged to have highly experienced Nigerians who have made their mark in governance and in business as members.

He said, “I can assure you that my committee will investigate activities in the procurement system since 2019 and ensure we right the wrongs to regain the confidence of the public in the procurement system.”

“We want a system where you don’t need to know anybody before you can bid or win contract jobs in this country. That’s the mandate we have and we are set to carry it out to the letter.”