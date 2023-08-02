Home » News » The world is yours to conquer, Kizz Daniel hails new artist, Pryme
August 2, 2023

The world is yours to conquer, Kizz Daniel hails new artist, Pryme

By Rita Okoye

International superstar, Kizz Daniel and renowned label executive, Emperor Geezy have welcomed talented artist, Pryme as the official signee to Flyboy Inc and G-Worldwide.

This is coming days after the ‘Buga’ crooner released his fifth studio album, Maverick, which featured Pryme on track 5.

Kizz Daniel made this announcement via his Instagram page with a picture of himself and Pryme.

“A very special shout-out to my artiste, the world is yours to conquer”, he wrote.

Emperor Geezy also welcomed Pryme via a post on his Instagram page.

“Cheers to a new chapter with my new family, we take over the world together,” Pryme reacted on his page.

The announcement came as a pleasant surprise to fans and followers, eager to witness the label’s expansion.

As excitement builds, the music world eagerly awaits the official revelation of this new addition to Flyboy and G-Worldwide.

