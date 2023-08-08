The war against Niger and the Buhari angle

By Sola Ebiseni

THE brouhaha of possible military intervention by the ECOWAS over the military coup in neighbouring Niger Republic is of the same hullabaloo or inaugural declaration of “subsidy is gone”. They both seem declarations in the spur of the moment. It is certainly not of the optics of a strong man in the saddle in search of legitimacy against the government’s interim status.

They provided the image of an elephant in a China shop. As events now unfold, it is becoming quite clear that solution is better sought through a tactics reminiscent of dealing with a mosquito sucking the scrotum lest Niger becomes Nigeria’s own Vietnam. The problem is like the Yoruba proverbial wèrèpè leaf, every part of which itches. It is difficult to know between the home in Nigeria or in the Republic of Niger where the proposal is more unpopular.

The indications were so loud that, except for some unimaginable braggadocio, no one needs be a political analyst to know that the request to the Senate for approval of possible military deployment to Niger would be thumbed down. It is like the present fumbling confusions over palliative measures which ought to have been perfected with all stakeholders, particularly the organised Labour, before the off-the-cuff declarations.

All over the ECOWAS sub-region, particularly in Nigeria, the groundswell of opinion is undoubtedly that people are at best indifferent to the military putsch in the Republic of Niger. In Niger itself, at least from media reports, the khaki boys appear to enjoy the support of the hoi polloi in whose lives return to civil rule has made no difference. In that same light any form of intervention by the ECOWAS leaders is seen as an unwarranted misadventure in the internal affairs of a country in desperate need of a messiah even if he comes from hell.

Thus any thought of military campaigns in Niger by ECOWAS or any of the self-rated neighbours, particularly Nigeria, which has long lost its influence in the sub-region, is most annoying. The social media which has become the veritable source of public opinion is agog with condemnation of such hypocritical moves, particularly by the current Nigerian power wielders grappling with legitimacy.

Nigerians are conscious of the fact that, while the Nigerien coup was executed by experts without blood spills, in Nigeria, the road to power was littered with sorrow, tears and blood. A most significant twist is the upsurge of social media campaign in the relatively less active Northern part of the country venomously denouncing what they regard as policy rascality. The campaign is dangerously wearing ethnic toga as several of the commentators queried if military option would have been contemplated if the coup had happened in the Republic of Benin with very significant Yoruba population.

This reasoning is not far-fetched considering the enormous curse on the Buhari administration, first for attempting to extradite Sunday Igboho from the Republic of Benin and the later closure of the Yoruba land borders with the ancient Dahomey. At that time, the northern land borders were not closed, Nigerians of Northern extraction continued their socioeconomic relationship with neighbouring countries.

Buhari himself, few days before he exited power had occasion to do a recap of his government’s policy with Nigeria’s neighbours when he spoke during the commissioning of the new corporate headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Abuja. He said: “When I became the President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because, based on personal and national issues, the neighbourhood is very important. If you don’t secure the confidence and cooperation of your neighbours, you are in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble.

So it is very good that I established a relationship with my neighbours. I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go. And I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible.” Extolling the prowess of the Nigerien military, Buhari said: ”Thank goodness, I come from an area which is far away from Abuja. I said if anybody forces me, I have a good relationship with my neighbours, Niger people will defend me.” The complexity of the problem was not lost on him when he strategically said: “Please note that from Lake Chad to Benin is more than 1,600km. Only God can effectively guard that border.

It is doubtful if Buhari was consulted before this reckless beating of war drums with our neighbours. Incidentally, Chad, Burkina Faso and other countries under military rule in the sub-region and right on our nose have said they would consider military incursion into Niger as a declaration of war. According to the Yoruba, the oracle priest is never without soothing words, otherwise a plebiscite in the Nigerian military will reveal complete disenchantment with a declaration that may end up stressing them needlessly.

Our ECOMOG campaigns in the ’90s was far away from our borders yet “Nigeria was said to have lost over 500 soldiers, several hundreds were wounded and a staggering sum of US$8 billion was wasted”. Until his death in 2021 during the crisis in the northern part of his country, President Idriss Déby of Chad was the one holding sway in the lake Chad region within the Nigerian sovereign territory which we have long ceded to Boko Haram.

A country which internal security structure has long collapsed resulting in the undue pressure on the military can ill-afford any military campaigns outside its borders and for that matter its neighbours separated only by drainage. If any external power would declare war on Niger without the consent of Nigeria, it will certainly be declared an enemy. It is not mere coincidence that most people from the North who have virtually taken over the media, social and conventional, against the pronouncement of the ECOWAS are from Buhari’s Katsina.

There appears to be a running battle between the Buhari administration and the present administration in the country so much that a pattern of do-me-I-do you is emerging showing that things have fallen apart in their APC party structure. Thus, the head of Customs, Adewale Adeniji was three days ago seen marching on the Ilela Nigerian border with Niger in Sokoto State, the same way Ahmadu Alli used to rampage Idiroko, Nigerian border with the Republic of Benin in Ogun State.

Buhari who kept away from his party for eight years, restricting himself to a minuscule CPC kitchen boys must be enjoying himself now as the hawks have taken over absolutely only poaching some of his jihadists in gbà jé n sinmi appointments. No one needed be told that Adamu Abdullahi as former National Chairman has immediately become an endangered species who ought to know the consequences of his slip that Ahmed Lawan was Buhari’s candidate in the heat of their primaries. The politics of the office of the National Secretary is defined by Osun politics of yore. “Forgiveness is a sin” is their slogan. It is hoped that those contemplating the misadventure in Niger will see reason by hiding under the rejection by the Senate to call it quit.

Nigeria, we hail thee.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere and South West Coordinator OBIDATTI Campaigns.