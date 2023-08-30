The Interplay of Scarcity, Inflation, and Personal Finances

Have you ever anticipated something and the outcome was totally different? For instance, you planned an entire wedding, and then your village people decide to show up and rain falls heavily. Or you’re planning to have a good day and you start experiencing malaria symptoms, or you trusted your lecturer’s AOC (area of concentration) and he took you through a ninja style.

The point here is nothing really prepares us for difficult times, especially when it has to do with issues like economic inflation, scarcity, and money, they just sort of happen. As of January this year, what you could purchase twice conveniently can hardly even be purchased once now, and when you try to haggle, vendors send you back to your house with unkind words.

It is safe to say that inflation affects anything and everything, making what used to be more than enough barely enough; salaries are worth less and less everyday and savings are losing value in banks, the net returns on your investments are declining as inflation rises, and as a person, you may decide to throw caution to the wind and stop the things you used to do to keep afloat financially.

Here are some steps you can take to improve your finances and stay afloat in these times;

Negotiate for a raise: If you’ve been performing well in your current role and can demonstrate your contributions to the company, it’s worth a shot to ask for a raise. Research industry standards and prepare a strong case to present to your employer.

Start a side hustle: If you live in Nigeria, having a side hustle is almost a norm, as it can provide an additional stream of income, helping you build a financial safety net and achieve your financial goals faster. It could be freelancing, consulting, selling products online, or offering a service based on your skills. It could also be you building something that will become really big in the near future.

Cut down on unnecessary expenses: You know yourself more than anybody else. One way to achieve this is by budgeting even before you get paid. The gomoney bank app helps you stay true to your budget by providing you with the tracking and categorizing option. The digital bank helps you stay focused on your finances better than you would originally.

Split bills when necessary: Even if you think you earn more than you deserve, split those bills! The gomoney bank app has made this easy for you by introducing the Split Bills feature such that all you have to do is split the bill on the app and share it with the other parties.

Save with intention; You can start by saving towards those short-term goals. That way needs arising won’t take you by surprise. One important part of your savings plan should be emergency funds. Always plan for emergencies and contingencies so that they meet you ready. You can save on the goStash periodically and in different categories.

Save towards retirement: If you want to retire early, you need to begin to win financially as early as possible. One of the reasons people work even when they are old is because of financial constraints, and you don’t want to fall into this category now, do you?

While one cannot say for sure that the economy will get better anytime soon, you can plan yourself in such a way that scarcity and inflation have nothing on you.