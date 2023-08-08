The illogic of the ‘economics’ of fuel subsidy removal

By Edlyne Anugwom

THE other day I watched a video online about two guys who went to fill the tank of their vehicle in a filling station and ran away once the unsuspecting attendant had barely closed the tank. It was a carefully choreographed move since one of them stayed behind the steering wheel and the other got down but was gripping the tailboard while the vehicle was being filled; so, when the driver zoomed off, the guy standing simply jumped into the open bed of the vehicle.

Incidentally, these guys were driving a normally respectable Hilux truck, so the poor attendant had no way of suspecting that those driving such a decent ride could play such a base prank. I am sure there are some other similar scenarios depicting the inability of average Nigerians to afford the highly priced fuel these days.

Anybody who for one second believed that Nigerians could afford fuel at the current price or accommodate its other consequences (spiralling cost of foodstuff, transportation, and other necessities) is either deluded or totally out of touch with the existential realities of common Nigerians. Such people are not fit for leadership and justifying such people-ruinous economic path on the logic of the IMF and other neocolonial forces is not only ahistorical but intellectually sterile. What did we learn from the hyped curing powers of the 1980s SAP?

It is one thing to lack institutional memory but more ruinous to be bereft of the political economy of North–South relations as a leader. Apparently, the subsidy matter shows we have come full circle in our obdurate insensitivity to neo-imperialism. For starters, in which Western economy does government not subsidise one aspect of public life or the other. And who says subsidy is an economic anathema or malady. Contrary to what the emergency experts thrown up by the hasty subsidy removal regurgitate as irrefutable economic logic, subsidy is a healthy economic tool and can even be employed in boosting economic growth.

Therefore, the problem is not with subsidy per se but how it has been implemented and its utilisation to satisfy the debauchery of the ruling class and their acolytes in the oil sector. I am aware that to argue against the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria now seems like swimming against the currents. However, despite the alluring economic and prima facie logic supporting subsidy removal, it has not convincingly answered the qui bono question. In other words, who stands to benefit from this foray into Bretton Wood existentialism – the usual suspects.

For anyone to argue against the government subsidising any social or economic component of the citizens’ life is either pure naivety or outrightly fraudulent. Perhaps, the TV pundits and screen hugging ‘economists’ need to tell the rest of us why the government has gone mute on investigating what had transpired in fuel subsidy regime over the years and why it is strangely silent on establishing road marks for the refineries in Nigeria to become operational. Even more perturbing is why the ‘overhyped’ Dangote Refinery has not started production or refining crude oil as the last administration made us believe.

Be the above as it may, me wonders if our self-made leaders have taken time to see how the subsidy removal has affected vehicular and human movement in major cities in Nigeria. The country is becoming one large disembowelled spatial space where the only viable game in town is public governance (which privileges one to now share in the loot and so-called savings from subsidy removal). Tell me how economic activities and growth would occur when people are stuck in-doors or are made suddenly sedentary. In other words, the severe reduction in movement has impact on the economy.

Basic economics (and thank God, we now have a critical mass of amateur economists heralding and applauding subsidy removal) certainly would convince us that the severe restriction of human and vehicular movement would ultimately hurt the GDP of the country. There is no two-ways about it. The truth is, no economy grows without a vibrant mobile and free flowing movement of both people and goods. The real beneficiaries of the subsidy removal are inter alia the greedy and ravenous state governors and their political acolytes, the speculative oil marketers, the insatiable political office holders, and their ilk. Therefore, despite the words emerging from the throne, one still wonders how the so-called palliatives would make any significant impact in the everyday lives of citizens.

In view of the foregoing, government needs to consider adopting some immediate measures to avert the further pauperisation of Nigerians in the name of subsidy removal. Hence, three measures seem pertinent in this regard. These are (a) An immediate change from fuel subsidy removal to a partial subsidy removal regime. Reducing the pump price of fuel by about 50 per cent from the present cost would no doubt lessen the stranglehold of the Federal Government on poor masses. Failure to do so would amount to unnecessary obstinacy that is unbecoming of democratic governance.

Democracy should privilege leaders who have ears to the ground and the vibes emanating from the ground suggests that this is the way to go! (b) A forensic audit of the subsidy programme in the last ten years. Thank God, the word ‘scam’ has been used in describing this spectacle in the last ten years. Such an audit or thorough investigation would not only make a statement about the seriousness of the government to tackle corruption but also erode the existing culture of impunity in the public sphere in Nigeria. (c) Get the loquacious chieftains in the NNPCL to come out with a time-bound framework on when the refineries we were told are undergoing repairs would be finally functional. This would make a welcome change from their current preoccupation with the pedestrian and borrowed economics jargon of ‘market forces’ determining the price of fuel. Nigerians deserve public servants who are accountable to them and not to some fictitious forces manufactured at the behest of neoliberal capitalist interests.

Moreover, basic economics would teach us that the so-called market forces prevail when ‘all things are equal’ and in Nigeria things have never been anywhere equal since structural and primordial forces would always sway the direction of policies and more critically, their implementation. This is an economy that is unpredictable and grossly obtuse; so, invoking ideal economic logic in our peculiar socio-political clime is simply deceitful.

Despite the cheers that greeted the recent hefty allocation the state governments received from the FAAC, it is only a Bayesian probability that such resources as usual would be filtered away and hardly make any significant impact on the lives of citizens. Nigeria has not changed; a simple election does not wash away a culture of lucre accumulated overtime!

Therefore, any attempt to argue (like some who think they have the brain boxes of the rest of us) that the money saved would positively impact on the poor and vulnerable citizens is as vacuous as it is deceitful. We may continue to take the docility of the Nigerian people for granted but just like Kperoggi stated, one prays we do not come to a social bind where the poor has nothing to eat but the rich. As some creative joker recently stated, we may have finally arrived at the last phrase in the National Pledge. That is: ‘So help us God’.

Anugwom is of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.