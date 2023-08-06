The Force of Egbesu hails Tinubu on election victory, expresses hope for better Nigeria

By Chancel Sunday

A Niger Delta militant group, The Force of Egbesu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as President of Nigeria at the 2023 general elections.

The group, speaking through its leader, Gen. Gbolodi, in a statement issued yesterday, commended Tinubu for a victory well-deserved, noting that Niger Deltans and Nigerians, in general, expected better service delivery from his administration.

The statement reads in part: “We, The Force of Egbesu hereby congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 general elections in the country.

“We want to state that his victory is well-deserved, as we trust he is capable of moving Nigeria out of the present economic adversity to becoming a robust economy.

“It is on record that The Force of Egbesu does not tolerate wickedness and oppression in any circumstances, as we strive for a better Niger Delta through our agitations.”