The effect of slum on real estate development in Nigeria

By Aguebor Patience

The effect and impact of slums cannot be overemphasized on real estate development, as population grows with a fixed supply of available lands for construction activities, the need to embrace the concept of Gentrification should be the topmost priority of every Government.



Nigeria, like many developing nations, faces significant challenges in urban development and renewal, leading to a disarray societal settings, emergence and expansion of slum areas across cities. Slums are mostly characterized by inadequate housing, poor infrastructure, and a lack of basic services, posing various socio-economic challenges. The sector profoundly affected by the presence of slums is real estate development which contributes to the problem of housing shortage and inadequacy.



This article explores and gives an insight on the effects of slums on real estate development in Nigeria, highlighting the implications for the industry and potential strategies for improvement.

Limited Access to Land:

Slums, typically occupying valuable urban land, pose a challenge for real estate developers seeking suitable locations for new projects. The informal nature of slums often means that land titles and property rights are unclear or non-existent, complicating the acquisition process. This scarcity of available land can drive up costs and limit the scope for real estate development, leading to higher property prices and reduced affordability.



Depreciation of Property Values:

The existence of slums in close proximity to formal residential areas can negatively impact property values. Slums are often associated with crime rates, overcrowding, and substandard living conditions. The perception of insecurity and blight created by slums can deter potential investors and homebuyers, leading to a decline in property values. Real estate developers may face difficulties in attracting buyers or tenants, thereby, affecting the profitability and viability of projects.



Increased Cost of Development:

Developing real estate in or near slum areas can pose challenges due to inadequate infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, and utilities. Developers may need to invest additional resources to improve or create the necessary infrastructure, increasing the overall cost of the project. This cost burden can deter real estate developers from undertaking projects in slum-affected areas.



Infrastructure Deficiencies:

Slums are typically characterized by inadequate infrastructure, including limited access to clean water, sanitation facilities, electricity, and proper road networks. Real estate developers may incur additional expenses when they have to invest in improving or extending infrastructure to accommodate the needs of their projects. The lack of basic amenities in slum areas can also deter potential buyers, affecting the demand for real estate in the vicinity.



However, the government and its agency can adopt the following strategies to appropriately maximize the potential of slum areas thereby, increasing the quantity and quality of housing provision.

Participatory planning control:



The slum community should be engaged in the planning process to ensure their most pressing needs and aspirations are highly prioritized. Involve them in decision-making, design, and implementation of real estate development projects, fostering a sense of ownership and empowering the residents.

Upgrading infrastructure:



The government should Invest in upgrading infrastructure in slum areas, including roads, water supply, sanitation systems, and electricity. Improved infrastructure enhances the quality of life for residents and attracts private investment.



Affordable housing:

There is a need for the development of affordable housing options tailored to the needs and financial capacities of slum dwellers. This can include low-cost housing units, microfinance schemes, rent-to-own programs, and cooperative housing initiatives.



Access to finance:

There should be a need to facilitate access to financing options for slum dwellers and developers interested in real estate development in slum areas. This can include microfinance, community development funds, and partnerships with financial institutions to offer affordable loans.



Social infrastructure:

Development of social infrastructure such as schools, healthcare centers, community halls, and recreational facilities within or near slum areas and access to essential services enhances the livability of the community and attracts further investment.



Public-private partnerships:

Foster partnerships between government, private developers, and non-governmental organizations to leverage resources, expertise, and funding for real estate development in slum areas. Collaboration can bring diverse perspectives, innovative approaches, and sustainable solutions.



Monitoring and evaluation:



Establishment of mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the impact of real estate development projects in slum areas should be prioritized. Regular assessments help identify successes, challenges, and areas for improvement, ensuring that interventions are effective and sustainable.



Slums have significant effects on real estate development in Nigeria, ranging from the depreciation of property values and limited access to land, infrastructure deficiencies and regulatory challenges.



Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach involving government interventions, urban planning strategies, and private sector participation. Efforts should focus on slum upgrading, providing affordable housing solutions, improving infrastructure, streamlining regulations, and promoting inclusive urban development. By addressing the challenges posed by slums, the Nigerian government should create an enabling environment for real estate development, contributing to economic growth, social well-being, and sustainable urbanization.

Esv Aguebor Patience writes from Benin City