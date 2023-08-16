TFN graduating cohorts impact 50,000 students in 121 schools

By Elizabeth Osayande

A non-profit organisation, the Teach For Nigeria, TFN, has graduated 2023 cohorts who implemented 87 Be The Change projects that impacted over 50,000 students in underserved communities across 121 schools where they served in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states.

The 197 outstanding change makers, and the fifth cohort of TFN, who implemented innovative projects aimed at addressing some of the systemic challenges affecting quality education delivery in their schools and communities, were celebrated in Lagos by stakeholders in the education sector.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included: the chairman of ONTV Nigeria Limited, and special guest, Mr. Frank Nweke; Chairman of Greensprings Educational Services Limited, Loi Koiki; Ogun State TESCOM Chairman, Evang. Joshua Olalekan Ifede; and former Commissioner for Education and Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of TFN, Folawe Omikunle, expressed her gratitude to the graduating class for their commitment to various community development projects.

“Through 87 impactful Be the Change Projects, they’ve tackled educational challenges, fought for equity, protected the environment, promoted peace, ignited creativity, and fostered innovation for a more sustainable future,” said Folawe.

While reacting to Teach for Nigeria’s remarkable impact in improving foundational literacy and numeracy, she highlighted that students in Teach For Nigeria classes made between 2-3 months of additional learning gains in literacy and 2-5 months in numeracy compared to other students.

On his part, the guest speaker, Mr Frank Nweke Jnr, expressed dismay at the quality of education in Nigeria.He, however, expressed optimism about the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship programme and its potential to address educational inequity challenges in Nigeria.

According to him, “The template created here at Teach For Nigeria clearly shows that transforming Nigeria’s education is possible under purposeful leadership.”

Susan Benjamin, a graduating fellow, while recounting her fellowship experience, said, “Through the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship, I have enhanced my leadership skills by implementing various projects in my placement community. I am now an ambassador for Social Emotional Learning.”

They graduating cohorts were later inducted into the teaching profession by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The 2021 cohort will join the Teach for Nigeria 641 alumni network and continue to deepen their impact on Nigeria’s education based on their deeper understanding of the systemic issues affecting education equity and excellence in Nigeria.