TEXEM UK, Caroline Lucas makes case for digitally strategic leaders

Director of Special Projects, TEXEM UK, Caroline Lucas, has said only digitally strategic leaders would be able to thrive in the face of constant advancement in global technology.

Speaking on the forthcoming leadership development programme of TEXEM, Lucas said in the ever-evolving digital age landscape, the need for strategic leadership has become more critical than ever.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website, she said the programme “Strategic Leadership for Success in a Digital Age” will take place from August 21 to 24, at Double Tree by Hilton, London Elstree.

“The relentless pace of technological advancements and the constant influx of information demand a new breed of leaders, who can navigate the complexities of the digital era.

“To thrive in this digital age, strategic leadership is not just an option, it is an absolute necessity,” it added.

According to the statement, the programme offers an exclusive opportunity for executive directors, non-executive directors, CEOs, chief investment officers, COOs and top managers to unlock the full potential of strategic leadership.

It noted that the programme would also drive their organisations to success in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The TEXEM UK statement noted that staying ahead in the digital age “Requires more than just an understanding of cutting-edge technology, it requires strategic leaders, who are visionary, empathic, adept in managing complexity and agile.”

It added that the programme empowers participants with the requisite skills and knowledge to become exceptional leaders who can drive their organisations to unparalleled success.

The programme would offer actionable insights that will help leaders harness the opportunities that the government’s proposed policy of creating one million digital jobs.