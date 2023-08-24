TETFund promises speedy implementation of funds in Universities

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, on Thursday, promised a speedy and smooth process of the implementation of its funds for the development of Nigerian universities.

The Executive Secretary of the TETFund, Mr. Sunny Echono disclosed this at the two-day workshop organized for the TETFund desk officers, held in Owerri.

Echono, who was represented by the Director of the Strategic Planning and Development department of the Fund, Mr. Erivwo Inene, spoke on the theme: “Improving TETFund Intervention Programmes and Processes in Beneficiary Institutions.”

According to him, “The essence of this workshop, which is to engage, dialogue, discuss and challenge us on ways in which we will improve in our operations and smoothen the process of accessing interventions and their implementation by our beneficiary institutions is realized.

“The choice of the theme “Improving TETFund Intervention Programmes and Processes in Beneficiary Institutions” was deliberate. As I have stated above the Desk Officers are the interface between the beneficiary institutions and the Fund regarding all activities and interventions from the beginning to the end.

“The Desk officers are responsible for the day-to-day operations that exist between the Fund and the institutions and are therefore positioned strategically to perform tasks and functions that require that they are fully informed on the nature and methods of TETFUND operations always.”

“As a result, the Desk Officers of our institutions are expected to be fully equipped and knowledgeable about our guidelines and mandate. This workshop is expected to bridge the gaps that exist between the Fund and our beneficiary institutions regarding our procedures and processes about all our intervention lines. There shall be presentations by the departments of the Fund that process and reconcile these intervention lines. These presentations shall update us about new policies or changes in our operations or personnel where necessary,” he said.