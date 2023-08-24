TETFund promises speedy completion of ongoing projects in tertiary institutions

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has reiterated its commitment to the speedy completion of its physical infrastructure interventions in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

TETFund Executive Secretary Sunny Echono gave the pledge at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop which the organisation held on Wednesday in Owerri for its desk officers.

Echono, represented by his Director of Strategic Planning and Development, Mr Erivwo Inene, spoke on the theme: “Improving TETFund Intervention Programmes and Processes in Beneficiary Institutions“.

He noted that as desk officers of the Fund’s various intervention lines, they would play a significant role in the conception, reconciliation and implementation of the Fund’s programmes and processes.

He said the workshop was aimed at engaging with TETFund and discussing ways to improve its operations and smoothen the process of accessing interventions and their implementation by beneficiary institutions.

“You are the critical intermediary between the Fund and your chief executives who are the accounting officers of the intervention allocations.

“This workshop is, therefore, expected to bridge the gap between the Fund and our beneficiary institutions regarding our procedures and processes with regards to all our intervention lines,” he said.

Echono said that the Fund had already taken proactive steps to address issues related to distressed projects across institutions, by revisiting its audit process and implementing a robust monitoring and evaluation policy.

He urged the desk heads to utilise the workshop to discuss issues affecting their various institutions and the Fund’s intervention lines.

Speaking, the TETFund’s Chief Administration Officer, Academic Staff Training and Development Department, Mr Adeboye Iwajomo, said that the Fund also provided support for post-doctoral fellowship programmes.

He noted that one-year post-doctoral fellowship programmes were in the national priority areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

He urged the participants to always adhere to the standards and processes of the Fund for optimal utilisation of its services.