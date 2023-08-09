TETFund partnering BPP to ensure transparency, accountability in its operations — Echono

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono disclosed Wednesday that the Fund has taken steps to ensure transparency and accountability in its operations through partnership with the Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP.

He said the partnership has also ensured due process and seamless project implementation and execution across institutions in the country.

The Executive Secretary made this known in his welcome address at a two the TETFund Desk Officers Workshop held in Makurdi with the theme, “Improving TETFund Intervention Programmes and Processes in Beneficiary Institutions.”

He explained that the partnership became necessary “because most officials of our public Tertiary Institutions are not fully conversant with laid down procedures, standards, and processes with regards to the award and execution of public procurement in line with the act.

“Such ignorance many times has led to avoidable problems that hinder the smooth and timely execution of TETFund intervention projects in tertiary institutions across the country.”

While noting the importance of the workshop, Mr. Echono explained that Desk Officers carry out very significant roles in the conception, reconciliation and implementation of the Fund’s programmes and process.

According to him, “Desk officers are responsible for the day-to-day operations that exist between the Fund and the institutions and are therefore positioned strategically to perform tasks and functions that requires that they are fully informed on the nature and methods of TETFUND operations always.

“As a result, the Desk Officers of our institutions are expected to be fully equipped and knowledgeable about our guidelines and mandate.

“Therefore, this workshop is expected to bridge the gaps that exist between the Fund and our beneficiary institutions regarding our procedures and processes with regards to all our intervention lines.”

He also urged heads of public tertiary institutions present at the workshop to take advantage of the knowledge acquired to improve their understanding of the “relevant guidelines, procedures, and processes of the Fund.”

The workshop which had in attendance the the heads of public tartiary institutions and participants from across the country witnessed presentations on various relevant topics as well as question and answer sessions.