Terrorism war: We assist Police, Army, others – Hunters, Forest Security Service boss

By Charles Kumolu

The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), has said that its complimentary role is helping the Police, Army and other security agencies in the victories being recorded in the fight against bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other crimes and criminalities in the country.

Commandant General of the NHFSS Ambassador Joshua Wale Osatimehi, who stated this in Onitsha during a working visit to the zonal office of the organisation in Anambra state comprising all the five states in the Southeast, said NHFSS is doing a lot to stamp out criminalities in the country by obtaining and sharing intelligence with the various security agencies in the country.

He said that apart from intelligence gathering, officers and me of the service are also involved in flushing out criminals, either working on other own and at other times, collaborating with Police and others, especially crimes within and around bushes and forests.

Osatimehi who paid homage to some royal fathers in the state, in company of the Deputy Commander General in charge of Technical Services, Ambassador John Metchie and other top officers of NHFSS, maintained that hunters have proved their gallantry and bravery in the war against criminal elements as well as rescued kidnap victims and recovered stolen items kept in the forest by miscreants.

He said they were in Anambra state to synergise with constituted authorities and to intimate them with their modus operandi, adding that the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service has been in existence over the years working in collaboration with constituted authorities across the country to flush out crimes and criminalities in the forest as stipulated in the bill establishing the outfit.

The Commandant General who equally disclosed that the bill establishing the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service has received the blessings and endorsements of the National Assembly and awaiting presidential assent, stressed that they were in the zone to further educate officers and men of the organisation on the need to be disciplined and more professional in their mode of operation.

According to the NHFSS boss, hunters are the real owners of the forest and not criminal gangs. He however announced that hunters have recorded series of tremendous success across Nigeria even as he appealed for logistic supports like operational vehicles and motorcycles to chase criminals in the forest.

Another very pertinent issue the NHFSS helmsman raised was the legal framework of the organization. He said if the NHFSS was endorsed by Mr. President, it would boost their morale and also afford them more leverage to work with other constituted authorities.

He therefore reiterated that the bill establishing the organization is seeking enactment of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service under the Federal Government. That the bill has scaled through the first, second and third readings in the National Assembly and according to him, the bill has been transmitted to Mr. President; that before long the legal framework for the organization would be intact.

Meanwhile the traditional ruler of Umuoba-Anam community in Anambra-East council area of the state, His Royal Highness Igwe George Ekwealor, who was one of the royal fathers visited, eulogised the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service, recalling that hunters were veritable security apparatus in the preliterate era.

Ekwealor who urged officers and men of the NHFSS across the country not to relent in securing the forest from criminals, also appealed to state, federal and local councils, public spirited individuals and corporate organisations to support the hunters in their quest to reclaim the forest from unknown gunmen, kidnappers, armed robbers and other social misfits.

In his remarks, Amb John Metchie hailed the gallantry of the hunters, saying that they have helped tremendously to improve and enhance local security and vigilance.

Metchie however maintained that rather than sabotage the efforts of the hunters, it is of paramount importance that Nigerian hunters should be supported with working tools and other relevant materials to enable them compliment the efforts of other security agencies.

Other officers that accompanied the Commander General on the visits include Deputy Commandant General (Admin) Barr. Lawrence Okonkwo, Deputy Commandant General (Training and Development), the Southeast Zonal Coordinator, State Commanders of the five southeast states as well as other senior officers of the organisation during the visit.