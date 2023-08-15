Terrorism: Aggressive military operation underway in Zamfara, says Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said on Monday that troops would launch a comprehensive military operation in Zamfara State in the coming days to flush out terrorists and bandits from the area.

The Army Chief dropped the hint when he visited Governor Dauda Lawal at the Government House, Gusua.

A Government House press statement said that Lagbaja was in Zamfara as part of his official tour of states in the North-West zone.



The statement signed by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Lawal, during his interaction with the Army Chief, canvassed more military presence and intervention to combat the lingering insecurity situation in Zamfara State.

According to the statement, “The Chief of Army Staff had a lengthy discussion with the Governor on how to improve synergy and foster ways to combat the menace of banditry in the state.



“The Governor and the Chief of Army Staff brainstormed strategies to enhance military operations to restore absolute peace in the state.



“The visit by the Army Chief is another indication of the Governor’s commitment towards addressing the lingering insecurity situation in the state.

“It will also boost the morale of the soldiers who are already on the ground in the state.

“Lieutenant-Gen. Lagbaja assured the Governor that there will be an aggressive military operation in Zamfara State in a few weeks.”