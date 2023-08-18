Tenure limit: NAICOM director exits on compulsory retirement

By Rosemary Iwunze

Following the circular on tenure limit for all Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Directors, the Director, Finance and Accounts (DFA), of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, Mr. Barineka Thompson, has exited NAICOM on compulsory retirement.

It will be recalled that the 2021 Revised Edition’ of Public Service Rule (PSR), which took effect from July 27, 2023, stated that all Directors (SGL 17), who have spent eight years and above on a post are directed to submit their notice of retirement in line with Section 020909 of the revised PSR.

Accordingly, Thompson was served a compulsory retirement letter last Friday, August 04, 2023 by NAICOM, having worked in NAICOM for 10 years and 10 months.

Thompson is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACIT) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (AMNIM).

He is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (CAMS), and Certified Advanced AML Audit Specialist (CAMS-AUDIT) of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Specialists (ACAMS), USA. He is the only Resident Nigerian with the CAMS-AUDIT certification to-date.

Thompson is a highly skilled, resourceful and dynamic person, with cognate experience in Insurance, Finance, Strategy Management and Hospitality and a subject matter expert in Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime Investigation.

He was the Group Head, Finance and Chief Finance Officer of Linkage Assurance Plc before joining the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Abuja and has served on several corporate Board of Directors amongst other top management positions in the private and public sector. Prior to joining Linkage Assurance Plc, he has served as Acting General Manager/Chief Executive of NICON Hotels Limited, (a fully owned subsidiary of NICON Insurance Plc and former owners of Transcorp Hilton Hotel).