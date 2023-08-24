Tension in Ondo community over alleged plan to dethrone monarch, invade farm settlement

—- l can’t sleep with two eyes closed — Monarch

—- Asks Akeredolu to intervene to prevent communal conflict

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tension reigns in Ode- Aye communities, in Okitipupa area of Ondo state, over alleged encroachment of their farm settlement and plans to remove a monarch, the Oloja of Agbabu, Michael Akinbuwa Adegbemiro by people from Odigbo community area of the state.

Reports had it that the people of Odigbo planned to invade Ode- Aye, encroach their farm settlement and to remove a monarch, the Olojaof Agbabu.

Speaking on the development, the Halu of Aye Kingdom, in Ode Aye, Oba William Akinmusayo Akinlade, called for the timely intervention of the state government to prevent crisis.

Oba Akinlade appealed to the state government to “stop excesses of some people from Odigbo local government area who are encroaching into Ode-Aye land and farm settlements in order to prevent unnecessary communal conflict.

The monarch alleged that “the people of Odigbo council area have been threatening his people at Agbabu community with a force to dethrone the Oloja of Agbabu who is a bonafide son and under Ode Aye kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oloja Michael Akinbuwa Adegbemiro.

Oba Akinlade said “we owned the Agbabu community, and we have been installing Oloja in the area for many years, about 22 Baales’ have been installed at Agbabu community by Aye kingdom before my installation as the Royal Majesty of Aye, I’m wondering seeing Odigbo coming out to forcefully claim the area with a threat to the lives of our people in the community.

“The Oloja could not sleep with his two eyes closed to avoid being assassinated by those who were planning to overthrow him.

“They are planning to install another Oloja from their local government which is an act of misuse of power.

“Here in Ode Aye, we don’t want crisis, the reason we are calling and appealing to the (Ondo) state government to come to our aid, to avert a looming crisis in the land because we will never accept or allow them to take over our heritage,” Akinlade said.

” Information had been calculated that Odigbo people are coming to install another Oloja, on the day we are celebrating Ogun Festival in Ode Aye Kingdom to destroy the Festival which is to be celebrated in our communities on Friday, and Saturday.

“Odigbo did not have land in Agbabu, they could not leave Ore, and come to claim Agbabu from us.

“So embarrassing and we don’t want killings or the shedding of blood this is why we are appealing to the state government. We do not want them to destroy our heritage. “

Oba Akinlade also highlighted similar encroachment by their neighboring local government, among which he mentioned Igbobini in Ese Ode LG, adding that the case was already in court awaiting judgment.

He appreciated governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the recent creation of an additional 33 Local Council Development Areas LCDAs, in the state.

He also commended the governor for the upgrading of Obas recently and prayed for the quick recovery of the Governor.”

Also, the Oloja of Agbabu, Oloja Michael Adegbemiro, urged the state government to intervene on the issue to prevent undue tension in his community.

Adegbemiro said “Aye’ owns the land of Agbabu and I am a Son of Aye Kingdom, I was installed as the Oloja by the Halu of Aye Kingdom on March 29, 2019, but since then Odigbo people have been harassing me and my people with policemen.

“The threat is much to the extent that I can’t sleep with my two eyes closed. There was a time I almost deserted the community to avoid being harmed or assassinated.

“A few months ago, the information reached me that they were coming to the community, Once I heard, I ran to the Kabiyesi here in Aye Kingdom. Also, I call the Area Commander at Ore and the DPO to ensure peace in my domain.

He added that “Agbabu is the land of my father. Am appealing to the state government under the leadership of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to intervene in the matter so I can have the rest of mind.