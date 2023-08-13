Tension in Immigration over plans to extend service of Acting Comptroller General

By Efe Onodjae

Tension has gripped officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration service over perceived plans by the Federal government to extend the tenure of the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola for another six months which is seen as a gross violation of civil service rules in the country.

Recall that in May 30th President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointed Carol Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, a retired officer, as the Acting Comptroller-General. The decision by the president sent shockwaves throughout the nation, with many Nigerians raising concerns over what they perceive as an unlawful act as two other senior officials of the service were seemingly overlooked for the prestigious position.

Her appointment was expected to last for three months which will expire in August. However, according to sources, there are strong indications that she wants it extended for another 6 months. This does not sit well with top officials officers and men of the Service.

According to an insider who demanded strict anonymity “What makes the situation even more critical is the fact that she has officially retired from the Immigration Service and the Immigration Act does not allow retired personnel to head the service. “Wura was logged out of the system since 30th May, 2023. She has sold the entire Nigeria immigration service out for these 2 months in acting capacity. She has forgotten that Nigeria immigration service is a Paramilitary outfit that has their norms.”

In another startling turn of events, over the unlawful appointment, Abuja-based Legal Practitioner, Maxwell Opara also approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to challenge her appointment as the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).