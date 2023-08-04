Tension as touts kill truck driver in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Tension gripped residents of Oji River Local Government Area, Enugu State, yesterday, following the killing of a truck driver at Ugwuoba on Enugu-Onitsha expressway by touts collecting produce fee for the state government.

Vanguard gathered that the touts killed the driver with knife about 9:30 a.m. and went into hiding.

It was also gathered that the truck left Wukari in Taraba State and was heading to Awka in Anambra State.

The vehicle was accosted by the touts collecting produce fee at Ugwuoba in Oji River council of Enugu State and a disagreement led to the fatal stabbing of the driver.

It was learned that the truck drivers have blocked both the new road and old one for over two hours, keeping other travellers stranded.

One of the drivers was overheard saying that the road would remain blocked until Enugu State governor or an official from the state government comes to address them.

He lamented that the tout on the road have severally killed their members for no reason.

“Enough is enough, we can’t accept it any longer. Why must these people be killing our members like chicken everytime? This is not the first, second or third.

“They do kill our people everytime but today marks the end. This road will be blocked until Enugu State governor comes here to address us,” he said.