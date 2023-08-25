Tech firms hold digital skills, entrepreneurship workshop

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Moolu Venture Lab and Moolu Impact Foundation, held a two-day workshop, as part of efforts to foster entrepreneurship and digital empowerment in Africa.

The event, which was held on the 24th and 25th of August 2023 in Abuja, echoed the aspirations of budding entrepreneurs and echoed the resounding call for a technologically adept and resilient Africa.

In a statement, Friday, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Moolu Venture Lab, Mr. Prince Ogbonna, he stated the workshop was also an unwavering dedication to empowering African entrepreneurs and equipping them with the necessary tools to succeed which has been a driving force behind Moolu Venture Lab’s initiatives.

The statement reads in part: “The two-day workshop was an embodiment of Moolu Venture Lab and Moolu Impact Foundation’s commitment to action. Entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, and digital enthusiasts gathered under one roof to delve into the world of digital skills and entrepreneurship.

“The workshop’s curriculum was thoughtfully crafted to encompass a wide spectrum of topics, ranging from digital marketing strategies to building a resilient business model in the digital age.

“However, what truly set this event apart was the proactive approach to participant engagement. Prior to the workshop, a comprehensive needs assessment mapping was conducted, enabling the organizers to tailor the content to the exact needs of the attendees.

“This approach ensured that the workshop wasn’t a mere dissemination of information but a strategic intervention that addressed the actual pain points and aspirations of the participants.

“The workshop, though a two-day affair, set in motion a journey of continuous learning. Participants were introduced to a holistic learning environment that extended beyond the workshop’s confines. The organizers emphasized the importance of continued skill enhancement and offered avenues for ongoing education. This approach is poised to enhance the understanding of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria and shape future intervention programs with precision.

“The workshop’s impact was palpable from the fervor and enthusiasm that filled the event venue. As participants interacted, shared insights, and engaged with the carefully curated content, it became evident that this event was a remarkable stride towards nurturing a breed of entrepreneurs ready to conquer the digital landscape.”