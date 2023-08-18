Tech firm unveils initiative to improve football in Nigeria

IITC Technology Research Center, a leading technology research hub, recently unveiled its groundbreaking discovery in sport technology – the LionLeague. The cutting-edge platform introduces three revolutionary methods to impact technology in society: Technology Education and a JAMB Center, LionLeague – Sport Technology with 5G stadiums, and Food Technology – an innovative restaurant with advanced delivery applications known as Evergreen.

LionLeague, the flagship initiative of IITC Technology Research Center, is set to revolutionize Nigerian football by hosting the most competitive and thrilling league involving the country’s top secondary schools across 20 states. All the matches will be held at the state-of-the-art 5G LionLeague stadium, making it a true technological marvel.

The company in a press statement noted that the objective of the LionLeague is to establish a Nigerian Football league with a strong sense of purpose and significant impact. It added that aim to empower young talent and promote the development of football at the grassroots level, ensuring access to opportunities and resources for budding players.

“Every year, LionLeague organizes 100 matches, all of which are live-streamed, providing digital content and enhanced visibility to the players”, IITC Technology Research Center’s President, Abdullahi Musa stated in the release. “This not only boosts the popularity of the sport but also opens doors for talented individuals to showcase their skills on a national platform”.

Emphasizing the critical role of technology in modern sports, one of the Lion League Council Member Bashir Sani Muhammad, added “Oil is not just our resource; if you remove the stadiums in the UK and the leagues, nothing will be left. The same applies to basketball in America, and India’s cricket success played a vital role in lifting the country out of recession.”

The LionLeague, inspired by the successful strategies of renowned leagues like La Liga, aims to leverage technology – particularly broadcasting – to elevate Nigerian football to new heights. By combining sporting excellence with technological innovation, LionLeague strives to create a positive impact on society, emphasizing the significance of football as a driving force for progress.