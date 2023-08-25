Tears as Military buries 22 soldiers killed by terrorists in Niger

•We’ll avenge deaths of our officers, Chief of Defence Staff vows

By Kingsley Omonobi -Abuja

Twenty-two military personnel, comprising one Major, two NAF helicopter pilots, and 19 soldiers, Airmen and ratings, were given a ceremonial national burial on Friday at the Military Cemetery in Abuja.

This is just as the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, vowed that the armed forces of Nigeria would avenge the deaths of the officers, soldiers, airmen, and ratings killed by the terrorists and bandits in Niger State.

Recall that 25 officers and soldiers were killed in an ambush as they were moving towards Zungeru to counter bandits and terrorists who were attacking communities in the area, while a NAF helicopter evacuating wounded in action soldiers also crashed at Wushishi, Niger State, killing the wounded soldiers.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa; and other service chiefs.

Speaking at the burial of the military personnel who died recently in a combat air crash in Niger State at the National Military Cemetery Abuja on Friday, Gen. Christopher Musa said none of those adversaries responsible for this reprehensible act will go scot-free, adding “they would be hunted down by all means”.

The CDS said, “Those that did this and those that have continued to attack, kill our men, wherever they are; we will get them out, we will smoke them out, and we will ensure that they never have any other opportunity to kill any other person, that I assure you.

“We will hunt you down; we will bring you to justice.” We will not relent until we get those causing havoc in the country.”

Continuing, Gen. Musa said, ‘This is one of those most difficult days because when you have to bury your own, you feel highly pained. I promise you (families of the deceased). We will not relent until we get rid of all those causing havoc in every part of our country. Our resolve will not wither. We will hunt you (perpetrators) down. We will bring you to justice”.