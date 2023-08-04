TCRN calls for transformation of education system

By Innocent Anaba

THE Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, yesterday, said the only way the sustainable development goals, SDGs, could be achieved was for a more inclusive, innovative, and transformative education system that caters to the diverse needs of our learners be initiated.

Speaking at the two day ‘African Education Conference 4.0’, organised by Association for Formidable Education Development, AFED, Prof. Ajiboye, said: “The emergence of low-cost private schools globally has continued to serve as a beacon of hope for persons in underserved communities, providing education to those who would otherwise be left behind.

“Passion and humanism are key driving forces for persons who volunteer and dedicate their services in these schools to shape young minds.

“These educators, often working under challenging circumstances, play a vital role in nurturing the future generation.”

Noting that the SDGs include inequality, quality education, poverty, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice, he said: “The clarion call is for policymakers, educators, parents, and concerned citizens, to consider the profound impact of integrating low-cost private school teachers into the mainstream.

“Together, let us pave the way for a more inclusive, innovative, and transformative education system that caters to the diverse needs of our learners.

“To embark on this journey, it is key to note that education is not just about imparting knowledge, it is about empowering the next generation to shape and create a better world.

“By embracing this integration, we move closer to the vision of a society where equal opportunities are not just rhetoric but a tangible reality.”