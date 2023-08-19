Tasteless medical professionals, By Francis Ewherido

The Nigerian medical sector is bedevilled by many problems. As a patient, I have experienced a trailer load of them, but those in the medical field are in the best position to elaborate. They wear the shoes, so they know where the shoes pinch most. Therefore, I will restrict myself to my experience. My earliest experience in the early 70s, when my parents used to take me to hospital, was good. My only nightmares were injections and swallowing quine tablets for malaria treatment. The first time I went to a public health facility on my own was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, during my undergraduate days.

I was shivering badly. When I got there. I met two nurses on night duty. I was in terrible pains, but they were busy chatting away and laughing. I did not understand the language, but from the tone of the conversation, it was nothing serious. After what looked like eternity to me, considering my pains, they finally started attending to me by asking the preliminary questions. When it got to eating, I told them it is normal and they started making jest of me.

It was something like “so you are still ‘gazzoling’ food like normal, normal.” They had no idea that in my younger years, once I became ill, I vomited anything I took: food and drugs. The problem miraculously stopped at some stage. I starting eating more when I was ill because of the prescribed drugs I took. Out of shame and embarrassment, I would eat only a portion of the food served though I could finish the whole food and more.

Anyway, that was the last time I went to a government hospital for treatment to the best of my knowledge.I am aware that government-owned hospitals have arguably the best personnel and sometimes best equipment, but the attitude of the medical personnel is a write off. I am generalising, not because I do not know that some of them are good, but because anomalies, wickedness, insensitivity, arrogance and bad behaviour reign. It is an entrenched culture. Well-behaved medical professionals are actually in the minority.

But my wife and daughter go to government hospitals, especially for dental issues. They rate the Lagos State Government hospitals they patronise very high in dental medicine. Their only complaints are the long queues, extortions and favouritism. But eyewitness accounts on the circumstances that led to the death of Dr.OghenevwaireDiaso in Lagos Island show that it is not yet Uhuru as far as the health sector of the Lagos State Government is concerned. From health facilities to standard of care, to the attitude of the management, to the wellbeing of staff, everything is not yet up to standard. But the aspect I want to focus on today is the ATTITUDE of some healthcare practitioners. It is appalling.

I had a major health challenge. The private doctor who diagnosed it strongly advised me to get treatment abroad. He said that there are specialists in Nigeria but the success rate was low due partly to attitudinal problems. An incurable believer in the Nigerian project, I decided to explore and was linked up with one of the few specialists in Nigeria. His tone on the phone was so brash and arrogant when we called him. He also told us upfront that consultation is N60,000. I was put off by his attitude and lost interest in proceeding with him.

He works in a government hospital, but he was going to see me privately. As far as I am concerned, an uncaring and arrogant doctor without empathy is as good as a carpenter in the hospital ward. Later he did get back, but I felt he was more interested in the N60,000 consultation fee than my welfare. In the midst of the search for another specialist, my wife and I went for scheduled trip. I had been assured that I had time to sort out the issue. It was while I was away that I had a series of crisis. I was told that I should not have left Nigeria in that condition. I had no option but to do the medical procedure there.

But compare him with the professor who handled my case abroad. He is internationally renowned as one of the best in the field. His profile online is intimidating. Going through it alone gave me peace of mind that I was in safe hands. When we (my wife and I) met him, he was so warm, friendly and humble. Our interaction over the period my treatment lasted remained the same. He was humble, warm, empathetic and very professional. I remember him with fond memories.

Now listen to this. If you think the nonsense behaviour of SOME of these our medical professionals ends in Nigeria, you are in for a shock. When some of them migrate to Europe or America, they wear their rubbish behaviour like a garb. I will tell you my experience with Nigerian-born nurses and medical attendants abroad. Three of them left me unattended to for over 30 minutes when there was clear instructions and inscription on my bed to the contrary. Another one made me to stand for almost 10 minutes when she knew my knees were very weak and I was not supposed to get out of bed without supervision. There were other shocking instances.

But if you think this rubbish behaviour is peculiar to Nigerians, read further. One Ghanaian-born nurse was so rude and nonchalant to me as if we had unresolved issues before. Another one was more interesting in the mess I would create if I vomited on the floor than my well-being. A South African-born nurse told me that if I had a brain, I would know what to do with a gadget I was seeing for the first time. In all the cases, these people could have lost their jobs or be disciplined if I reported them, but I refused to be responsible for their downfall. It was only the South African nurse I demanded and extracted an apology from. She went far beyond bounds.

On a brighter note, I met some Nigerians and other African medical professionals who were exceptional. One young Nigerian sister, a Sierra Leonean sister and two sisters from Kenya were very kind and professional. Two Ghanaian eye medical professionals made me to know that arthritis can be diagnosed from eye examination. I am also grateful to my namesake, a medical doctor from Nigeria who was working as a nurse there. I thank that nurse who is a chief from Delta North. I am grateful to many others.

I am not sure if I will run into any of these people someday. I could not get personal because of the strict patient-medical personnel policy, but may God reward you all for your professionalism, love, care and empathy. You are a complete package of what medical professionals should be. As for our medical professionals who behave like demigods, remember that your duty is to care, show love, empathise and save lives where possible. If not, you are as worthless as salt that has lost its taste.