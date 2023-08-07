Taraba APC rallies support for Ministerial Nominees 

By Femi Bolaji

The Coalition of All Progressive Congress, APC, support groups in Taraba state, Monday called on members of the party to embrace unity and forge ahead despite the disappointing turnout of events at the last gubernatorial elections.

Chairman of the Coalition, AbdulAzeez Oladimeji, who spoke, Sunday in Jalingo, the state capital, reiterated that the party’s interest should supersede individual sentiments.

According to him, “the success we are to enjoy now is one brought together by unity, trust and oneness of all party loyalists and patriotic citizens of Nigeria.

“For us in the APC, we are one big family and that is why we are pleading with all stakeholders to close ranks and work together.

“This is because the interest of the party is superior to that of any individual or group.”

Oladimeji who also hailed president for considering two ministerial nominees from the state, pointed that the selection of Sani Danladi and Uba Maigari as Ministerial designates is a morale booster for the party.

He said, “the selection of the two ministerial nominees by president Bola Tinubu has brought succor to our hearts and proves the genuineness of the renewed hope agenda.

“Indeed, they are both qualified and deserving of the task and we are sure that their choice is one that Taraba and the country would be proud of owing to their antecedents in public service.”

The women leader of the coalition, Queen Moanya, further appreciated the president for listing more women as Minister designate, and appealed to the Taraba contingent to remember women in appointments when finally confirmed by the senate.

The duo of James Emmanuel and Umar Farouk, who also spoke said, the two nominees from the state were square pegs in a square hole.