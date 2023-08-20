Tamuno lauds Tinubu over creation of Blue Economy Ministry

By Adesina Wahab

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, who is also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority, ISA, H.E Dr. Maureen Tamuno, has extolled President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry and appointing Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as the minister.

She noted that the creation of the Ministry would go a long way in enhancing emerging areas of the nation’s economy.

In a statement by the envoy yesterday, she noted that the move underscores a commitment to sustainable development goals and environmental stewardship.

The establishment of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry by President Tinubu has drawn praise from citizens and experts alike. “This visionary decision reflects a forward-thinking approach to economic growth and showcases a dedication to preserving the invaluable marine ecosystems that define our nation. The establishment of this ministry is a testament to the administration’s commitment to fostering a prosperous, resilient, and environmentally conscious country,” she said.

Ambassador Tamuno stated that the implications of this step were far-reaching as the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry holds the potential to drive Nigeria’s economy and innovation, create jobs, and enhance the nation’s competitiveness on the global stage.

“Equally significant is the Ministry’s role in addressing pressing environmental challenges. Oceans, which cover more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, are under considerable threat from pollution, over-exploitation, and the impacts of climate change, as seen in our coastal areas and hinterland. President Tinubu is steadfastly committed to combatting these issues head-on by dedicating a specific ministry to the marine and blue Economy.

“Moreover, this decision resonates with global commitments such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Agreement, which emphasize the importance of sustainable ocean management. President Tinubu aligns our country’s trajectory with international efforts to safeguard our planet’s oceans for current and future generations by prioritizing the Marine and Blue Economy.”

It is worth noting that Ambassador Tamuno, a couple of months ago, employed her diplomatic capabilities and successfully organize a three-day summit in collaboration with the International Seabed Authority in Abuja.

The event was themed, “Promotion of the sustainable development of Africa’s deep-seabed Resources in Support of Africa’s Blue Economy,” and was well attended by personalities that included the Secretary-General, International Seabed Authority, Michael Lodge; the them Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye; Chief of Naval Staff, as well as Experts and Senior representatives from Nigeria, Comoros, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe and Uganda.

The outcomes of the workshop have informed Nigeria to initiate preparations for securing a contract in the deep seabed to explore minerals on the seabed beyond national jurisdiction. Nigeria will be the inaugural African nation to secure the contract.

Tamuno, who also Chairs the Informal Working Group on Inspection, Compliance, and Enforcement in the ISA, stated that it is time for the government and corporate organizations to key into the enormous economic opportunities available as over thirty contracts have already been awarded to other member states.

“As citizens,” she said, “we must applaud President Tinubu’s dedication to advancing our country’s economic interests while safeguarding our natural heritage. The establishment of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry stands as a testament to the President’s visionary leadership and commitment to fostering a sustainable, prosperous, and environmentally conscious nation.”