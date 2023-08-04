Talent development: Firm empowers winners with cash, car rewards

By Moses Nosike

Discovering, developing and empowering talents among Nigerian youths is one of the ways the country can reduce the high rising unemployment rate. Over the years, Twins Image Concept through passion for young Nigerians has been organising youth programmes to discover and at the same time empower them for employment and self-reliant.

On a recently concluded FilmHouse Africa Reality TV Show Season 2, winners carted home with car and cash prizes as they relate their experiences during media chart in Lagos.

Star winner, Faith Patrick Kpesen is from Benue state but based in Lagos told journalists that whenever you want to do something in life, put in your effort and work, you definitely going to achieve what you want. I have idea of what filmmaking was all about and also seen other people act.

“So, being a versatile person, when it is time for me to do something I put all efforts. I first started by creating analogue and posted it, and those who saw it were commenting, saying you are good why don’t you go into this field, and said to myself I’m going to try, and when the platform came on I decided to take a step. I applied and I got a call up letter from a company. That is how I was voted into the house to contest”.

Narrating her experience while in the house with other housemate, Faith who is a freelance model said that they were taught to be friends to everyone and you are a friend to non.

Faith said, “I believe that word, knowing that we are here for the competition. It is a game of win or lose. But what matters to me is positive mind set, knowing that in the midst of thousands of people, if you do your best you will come out brighter, shiner than others”.

Faith who won N30million worth of deals and a car said that she wants to use this platform to create a niche for herself and in the film making industry gain some ground and help others looking forward to becoming actors and actresses when platform of this kind comes.

Agu Stephanie Chinecherem, who is the 1st Runner Up said she is from Imo State but she resides in Abuja, in a media chart told journalists that her experience was a tough one because when she came into the house her housemates didn’t understand the kind of person she is. “They saw me in funny light, but as time went on they understood that I’m somebody who doesn’t take nonsense. I’m a real person and everybody around me should be real too”.

Narrating her experience and challenges, Stephanie who is a fashion designer said, “in my life I had not been among people in a house and not been able to understand people, use the same toilet with many people.

“However, I was able to cope because my intention of coming here to contest was to become an actress. “I like acting and it is my talent since the age of 7. Even when I was preparing to come, my dad didn’t want me to come here but I gave him reason I wanted to participate because this is my passion”.

She said further that this programme has helped her to learn how to use light when acting which she didn’t know before. With her N1.2million cash prize she told journalists she is going to combine acting and fashion designing.

In the same vein, Okacha Austin Eyim, 2nd Runner Up who is from Abia state said that he saw the platform on Instagram and followed it up and thereafter he was called up for participation.

Joining in a house of 30 contestants, Austin said that it really was not an easy one because I’m somebody that wants to have my privacy. “But here I have to adjust and move along with others.

Austin went further to say “I learnt a lot in this platform based on the fact that I’m a stage actor and I admire the likes of our camp director who had taught me much on the area of directing”.

When asked what is his next move after the programme, he said, “I’m an actor, I have done many movies. I have not shot a film in Lagos, but coming here, FilmHouse Africa has given me a platform. Having given me the opportunity to play a sub-lead role during our programme, I will utilise it. I want to appreciate the organisers of this Film House Africa and others who supported me to this level of becoming a 2nd runner up and for winning N1m”.