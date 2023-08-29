Take advantage of tech, don tells accountants 

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Professor of Accounting and Financial Development at Lead City University, Mr. Godwin Oyedokun, has charged accountants to take advantage of times as things are changing in accounting profession, ranging from automation, block chain, ethics, sustainability and data analysis.

Also, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN, Lekki and District Society (LEDS) invested Mr. Gbenga Oyewole, as second Chairman LEDS.

In his keynote address, at the investiture ceremony themed: “Current Trends in Accounting Profession,” Oyedokun said that professional standards were changing even as technologies are advancing.

He said: “If care is not taken we leave the old accountants behind and it makes it difficult for them to operate. The younger generation born into the change will quickly adapt unlike the old accountants. On that note, I encourage old accountants to catch up with trend, so that the system would not leave them behind.

“The accounting profession is undergoing a massive transformation, and it’s crucial for professionals to adapt to these changes. By embracing technology and adopting new practices, accounting firms can remain competitive, efficient and effective in meeting their clients’ needs,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Oyewole said that the district would remain in the forefront to make future accountants to be chartered.

“For young and upcoming accountants, we want to mentor them. There are things young and up-coming accountants can learn from us. The accounting profession is a ladder thing, for you to climb and stay there, you must learn the rudiment, learn the trade. It is easy to go up but it is better to grow up,” he said.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Chairman, Second Investiture Committee, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olaniyi, said despite challenges, the district had recorded a lot of milestones since its inauguration.

On his part, ICAN President, Innocent Iweka Okwuosa, commended the district even as the youngest district.

Okwuosa who was represented by Davidson Alaribe, pledged continued support for the districts while calling on the chairman to contribute his quota towards growing the district and the institute, even as he pledged continued support for the districts.