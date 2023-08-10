Tackle unemployment with skill acquisition initiatives, NAHBPON tells Tinubu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE National Association of Hair and Beauty Practitioners of Nigeria, NAHBPON, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to roll out skill acquisition programs, as part of efforts to cushion the spate of unemployment in the country.

Recall that recently Nigeria topped the list of countries with the highest rate of unemployment, with 33.3 per cent, followed by another African country, South Africa 32.9 per cent, and Iran 15.55 per cent, according to the latest statistics released by the World of Statistics.

Also, in a more recent report, a multinational consulting firm, KPMG, stated that the Nigerian unemployment rate had increased to 37.7per cent in 2022, and would further rise to 40.6per cent, due to the continuing inflow of job seekers into the job market.

Reacting to this, the acting president of NAHBPON, Ikenna Olelewe Iwuamadi, at a press conference, held, Wednesday in Abuja, said one major way for which the current administration must tackle poverty and unemployment is not by lip service but providing needed facilities to drive skill acquisition.

“Our aim is to promote, sanitize and maintain professional standards and policies in the hair and beauty industry and also to partner with government agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations and individuals in ensuring that the dreams and aspirations of our association are achieved.

“I would like to use this day of our special media briefing to call on the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Non-Governmental Organizations to encourage the youths, on areas of skill acquisition, because by exposing youths in skill acquisition programmes will reduce youth unemployment and enhance their self- sustenance”, he said.