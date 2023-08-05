‘Sweeper Keeper’: Mixed reactions as Onana concedes long-range goal

By Ayobami Okerinde

Mixed reactions have followed the performance of Andre Onana after the Cameroonian International conceded a long-range goal in Manchester United’s preseason fixture against Lens.

Onana, who was clearly out of his goal, was chipped from the halfway line by Lens forward Florian Sotoca in the 23rd minute.

Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer for £47.2 million and has earned a reputation as a ‘ball-playing’ goalkeeper.

See reactions on Twitter.

This isn’t Onana’s fault really, he’s positioned where he should be for where Utd had the ball…



But remembering the slander Ramsdale got for a similar goal against Sporting, it’ll be amusing to watch certain people change their tune how it’s their GK



pic.twitter.com/dZFiGlcDFB — Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) August 5, 2023

This Onana never keep one clean sheet since he sign for Man United.



“De Gea upgrade” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XSo31V4ywr — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) August 5, 2023

Look at Onana fgs!



Man Utd didn't know that they bought a deep lying midfielder disguising as a goalkeeper.



😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/LMWmrUIAWI — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) August 5, 2023

From that place wey dem score Onana, if you carry bolt, na 5k be your T-fare 😭😭 August 5, 2023