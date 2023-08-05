‘Sweeper Keeper’: Mixed reactions as Onana concedes long-range goal

By Ayobami Okerinde
Mixed reactions have followed the performance of Andre Onana after the Cameroonian International conceded a long-range goal in Manchester United’s preseason fixture against Lens.
Onana, who was clearly out of his goal, was chipped from the halfway line by Lens forward Florian Sotoca in the 23rd minute.
Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer for £47.2 million and has earned a reputation as a ‘ball-playing’ goalkeeper.
See reactions on Twitter.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.