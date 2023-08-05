Swagger of Onyii Alex

By Benjamin Njoku

Curvy actress Onyii Alex couldn’t have asked for anything more than what God has endowed her with-beauty, brain and energy.

The actress, who rose to fame after starring in the 2012 romantic movie, “3Some” alongside the likes of Artus Frank, Tonto Dikeh, David Mckenzie,Sam Sunny, Ada Oluigbo among others remains an epitome of beauty and brains.

She has carried herself like an ‘egg’ in the make-believe industry, courting many friends and foes along the line. But the good thing is that the Anambra State-born beauty has excelled in her chosen career as an actress, a model, producer and social media influencer.

Apart from her acting skills, Onyii parades a spotless body that makes her not only irresistible, but also, sellable in the modeling sector. A visit to her Instagram page will leave you in awe.

The actress regularly whet the appetite of her 1.5 million followers on Instagram with her stunning pictures that will throw you off balance. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to look good in any outfit, be it casual or glamorous. Most times, she flaunts her curvaceous body in a tempting frame.

But give it to the actress. Despite her swagger on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares lots of engaging and sensual videos, Onyii has stayed off scandal in her career. The pretty actress hasn’t gone into hiding, yet no controversy can be said to have been linked to her name. Kudos to her!