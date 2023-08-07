Sustained air strikes forcing terrorists kingpins to surrender

File photo of a Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet.

By Kingsley Omonobi

There are strong indications that heightened level of air strikes in recent times by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji in Northwest Nigeria may be compelling terrorists’ kingpins in Katsina and Zamfara States to consider dropping their arms to pave way for their surrender and peace talks with Federal Government.

Military sources disclosed that due to air power’s coercive tendencies of NAF aircraft, the move is believed to indicate an act of fear and desperation on the part of the terrorists who have alleged that aerial bombardments have continued to target their lives, houses and animals.

Sources privy to their lamentation revealed that on 15 July 2023, Katsina-based terrorist kingpin, Usman Kachallah, met with his cohorts somewhere near Gusami Village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area (LGA) to discuss the situation they have found themselves.

Terrorists’ leaders/kingpins alleged to have met with Kachalla to seeks ways of approaching the Government for an amicable settlement of the security situation included Abdullahi Danda, Alhaji Shingi and Lauwali Dumbulu, among others.

During the meeting, it was alleged that most of the kingpins agreed to lay down their weapons to pave way for peace but were worried of the continued aerial bombardment which has targeted their respective houses, lives and animals.

“Some have even suggested the need to approach some ethnic associations and groups to approach the government on their behalf”.

“Similar frustration also came from Zamfara terrorist kingpin, Buda Dankarami aka Gwaska on 28 July 2023, over the continued aerial bombardment of his hideouts around Tsanu Forest in Birnin Tsaba District of Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.

“His frustration stems from the continued elimination of his close associates, animals and other valuables.

“Dankarami has also expressed worry that despite changing his location on a weekly basis, the military have continued to locate his hideouts with precision that makes him realize that he can no longer trust those around him and his life was on the line.

“He has thus began rallying round other terrorists to seek ways of approaching the Government for an amicable way of resolving the situation”.

Military sources have however revealed that such efforts by these terrorists wasn’t new and past experiences has show that they cannot be trusted.

They however agreed that the intensity of air raids and bombardments have in recent times targeted the terrorists and their structures, which may be the reason for their current outcry.

Other security sources were of the view that the tempo of air bombardments must be sustained alongside ground forces to ensure effective mob up of remnants of terrorists.

This, according to the source will eventually bring the terrorists to their knees and enable the Government to handle any negotiation from a position of strength.