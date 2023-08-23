Suspense as DSS personnel stabs estate agent over electricity bill

The victim

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of Tinumola area of Dada estate, Osogbo were thrown into anxiety as a personnel of the Department of State Security, DSS, stabbed an estate agent identified as Dele Omosola over electricity bill.

It was gathered that an argument ensued between the agent and the DSS personnel, simply identified as Abiodun over the latter’s failure to pay electricity bill for the month of August.

The agent, our correspondent gathered, approached the personnel, who lived in a building he is managing on Tuesday night, inquiring about his failure to offset his electricity bill, the issue resulted into a tense argument with people demanding to know his means of livelihood.

The security personnel, who was said to be returning from work, allegedly walked away from the scene but the elderly agent insisted he must answer questions which led to a fight before Abiodun stabbed the victim in the thigh.

According to a resident, Morounkola Tosin, the agent had only asked why he had not paid his bill for August and the DSS guy responded that he had been paying before which resulted in an argument.

“But before anyone realised what was going on, the DSS guy went into his apartment took a jack-knife and stabbed the agent. We took the man to a hospital for treatment and reported the matter to the police. However, some DSS operatives took the suspect into custody and vowed not to release him to the police”.

Meanwhile, the victim said he only asked the suspect for electricity bill and rather than pay the money, he went in, brought a jack-knife and stabbed him.

“I have been asking him to pay up his bill for days, he promised to pay, but yesterday (Tuesday) when I asked him, rather give me the money, he went in came back with a jack-knife and stabbed me”, he said.

However, another neighbour within the apartment who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the said Abiodun tried to avoid the incident as he walked out of the agent, but the man insisted he must reveal where he works because other tenants were complaining about his late arrivals.

“Yes, the issue started with electricity bill, but genuinely, the agent was trying to extract information about his workplace, as the guy was too secretive and other tenants were suspecting him, hence, the situation escalated into a fight before the agent was stabbed”, the source added.

A DSS source also told Vanguard that it was a two-fighting incident and the personnel’s life was endangered by residents and the agent suspecting him of being an armed robber/cultist.

“I can confirm to you that the personnel is presently in detention for involving in public fight, however, the victims along with other tenants ganged up against him simply because they are oblivion of his job and his movement, thereby endangering his life at the moment, he was over-powered and needed to rescue himself from a powerful aggressor, hence, he decided to stab him on the thigh”, the source said.