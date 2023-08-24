Suspected Yahoo boy allegedly stabs girlfriend to death in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

A suspected Yahoo boy, identified as Victor Ifakachukwu has been arrested in Benin City for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, whose identity was yet to be ascertained.

The incident reportedly occurred at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City, where two blood-stained knives were recovered.

The suspect was said to have been hospitalised due to severe injuries he sustained during what appeared to be a deadly knife attack suspiciously between him and the girl.

Police said the suspect, Ifakachukwu, was being monitored at an undisclosed hospital for him to recover and tell them what happened.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday.

One blood-stained knife was recovered from the apartment and it was gathered that the incident was reported to police by the suspect’s landlord, Mr. Emmanuel Momoh.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said a full-scale investigation had begun and that detectives would unravel what transpired between the two lovebirds.

Meanwhile, security personnel who joined in the evacuation of the girl’s corpse, said: “When we arrived at the house, blood was flowing like water, I believe they started stabbing each other when quarrel erupted between them.

“I suspect something went wrong and the girl fought back with her last power.

“When the boy regains consciousness, he will tell us how many of them were in the house and what actually happened.”