Suspected ritualist caught with two stolen children set ablaze in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Nemesis has caught up with a suspected agent of a ritualist as he was set ablaze by a mob in Lapai, headquarters of Lapai Local Government area of Niger state. The incident occurred shortly before the Jumma’t prayer last Friday.

The suspect identified as Dule Sakon Kano who was in custody of the two children before being set ablaze was said to have confessed during brief interrogation by the mob that he had been in the act for sometime, supplying stolen children to his “master” within the area.

There had been incessant cases of sudden disappearances of children within and outside Lapai town for the past few months. The suspect was caught with the two girls between the ages of four and five ready to be ferried to an unknown place when he was eventually caught.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the two lucky children were sent on an errand to buy some domestic goods from a nearby shop around 1:30 pm.

According to an eyewitness, “the suspect before being set ablaze had admitted to have committed the crime and that he was on his way to deliver the two children to his agent. The angry residents had to take laws into their hands following unabated disappearances of children from the area in recent times and without any arrest by the enforcement agents.

“The suspect took to his heel when the people discovered his mission. He was however apprehended at Government Girls Secondary School,(GGSS) along burial ground road and dragged on the road to the town where he was eventually burnt to ashes,” the eye witness further narrated. He said before the Police in Lapai could get to the scene, the body of the suspect had been burnt beyond recognition and the mob had disappeared from the scene.