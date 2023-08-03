Suspected pirates off-load travellers on Rivers high sea, cart away boat

File: Photo used to illustrate the story

…As maritime workers lament lack of gunboats for police operations

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

There was pandemonium in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Tuesday, as pirates accosted a passenger boat, off-loaded the occupants by the mangroves and made away with the boat.

It was gathered that the boat had left Abonnema waterfront and was conveying passengers to Soku in the council when the devil-minded pirates struck at an area in the heart of the vast creek.

A source in the area, Mr. Tekena, disclosed that the pirates had forced the travellers to alight into the mangroves, abandoned them and made away with the boat.

He said: “Travellers were attacked by pirates on the high sea. They were travelling to Soku in Akuku-Toru. The pirates forced all the passengers to go down into the mangrove and they made away with the boat.”

Chairman, Maritime Workers Association, Rivers State, Israel Pepple, confirmed the development, describing it as an unfortunate situation.

Pepple said: “Information reaching us at our state office is that some pirates attacked our boat that was going from Abonnema to Soku on the river. Passengers now are afraid to travel to Soku.”

He stated when he called the Officer in Charger of Marine Operations in the state, the officer stated that there was no gunboat available for the operation.

Pepple said: “As we complain, the marine police does not have any gunboat to operate. I spoke with the officer in charge of marine operations, he said there was no gunboat for them to use at the moment in that area. He said they have only four gunboats in the state. We want the intervention of the state governor, to provide gunboats for police marine operations.”

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not confirm the development.