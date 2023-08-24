Suspected herders kill 86-yrs-old man in Plateau community

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

An octogenarian, identified as Joshua Deme of Rahwol Gassa, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State has been confirmed killed on his farm in the locality. It was gathered that he was killed on Wednesday afternoon on his farm by fleeing armed men who sighted him working on his farm.

Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulders-Association, BYM said, “86-year-old Baba Joshua Deme of Rahwol Gassa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area was murdered by terrorist elements. The incident happened around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, 23/08/2023 when the aged man was transplanting his Hot Pepper without knowing that the terrorist elements with their cows were being driven away from the destruction of farmlands around the Rahwol area.

“The deceased became a victim of the attackers, who took hold of him, tied him to a tree and slaughtered him. It is very appalling that Fulani militias have continued to abuse open grazing for the destruction of farmlands and killing people without any form of provocation if at all, such could warrant the ongoing genocide, sacking and occupation of villages and communities, destruction of farmlands in a large scale, amongst others.

“The Berom Youths Moulder-Association BYM condemns in its entirety the killing of Baba Joshua Deme, and urges the security agents, particularly Sector 4 Operation Safe Haven, OpSH to sustain its ongoing effort in dealing with terrorist elements around Fass and other hideouts of the unwanted sects. The BYM is using this medium to unreservedly commend Sector 4 Commander, Col. US Abdulsalam for taking bold steps to address the general security situation in Barkin Ladi LGA and its environs. We wish to also call on the Government to look into the issue of open grazing, which has been used as a ploy for subtly perpetrating terrorism over the years.”

The spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH Captain James Oya who confirmed the incident said, “It is this morning that the Commander, Sector Four was informed and immediately they swung into action because he was informed that the attackers came from the Riyom axis so the suspected ruga, they went there and made some arrest. Five people were arrested in connection with the killing and they are undergoing an investigation now.”