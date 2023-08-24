Suspected drug dealer knocks down NDLEA officer while evading arrest in Lagos

…Agency launches manhunt for suspect

…Seizes N2.6bn worth of Indian hemp at Tincan Island

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said, yesterday, that it has launched a manhunt for an alleged Lagos-based notorious drug dealer, Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, who is now on the run after ramming his car at an NDLEA officer in his bid to escape arrest when operatives were on a search of his house last weekend.

Anti-narcotics officers of the agency, last Friday, stormed the residence of the wanted drug dealer at 2/3, Adetola Ayeni Close, Lekki in Lagos for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house.

Following the unpleasant development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding.

He also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible.

Narrating the incident, the agency in a statement said: “Although he was not in the house when operatives got into his compound, he, however, returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

“In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.

“The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour’s compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape.

“A thorough search of his apartment, however, led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud.

“The operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment.”

N2.6bn worth of Indian hemp seized at Tincan Island in 8 months

Meanwhile, the TinCan special area command of the NDLEA, said it seized 799.95kg of cannabis worth N2.66 billion.

The Area Commander of the agency at Tincan, Mohammed Abubakar, said the illicit drugs were seized between January and August.

He added that the command also recovered 24kg of cocaine from a bulk cargo vessel, Cooper Island, during the period.

Abubakar said the banned substance is mostly imported from Canada and the United States to the country with the help of some collaborators.

Abubakar said: “The arrests and prosecution of many importers and their collaborators (agents) by NDLEA Tincan command is a testament that we operate in a highly non-compliant environment.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professional integrity and will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action against those spreading false allegations.

“We urge anyone with legitimate concerns or suggestions for improvement to come forward with credible evidence through the appropriate channels.

“Constructive dialogue and cooperation are key to enhancing the integrity and effectiveness of our operations, and we welcome any opportunity to address concerns genuinely and transparently.”

He said the agency is committed to promoting transparency, facilitating legitimate trade, and maintaining the integrity of the supply chain in the country.

He said the real impediment to the ease of doing business at the port is the non-compliance and false declaration of cargo and concealments by importers and traders, aided by agents.