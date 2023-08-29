Surulere Reps seat: Tribunal affirms APC’s Okunlola’s election

By Innocent Anaba

THE National/State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, upheld the election of Mr Lanre Okunlola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the member representing Surulere Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives.

The tribunal, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Olatunji Shoyinka, who had challenged Okunlola’s victory.

The tribunal agreed with Okunlola’s counsel that Shoyinka’s petition failed and ought to be dismissed.

The tribunal also awarded a punitive cost of N200,000 against Shoyinka and in favour of Okunlola and the APC.

Shoyinka and the PDP were 1st and 2nd petitioners in the petition, while Okunlola, APC and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents.

The petitioners, through their counsel, had challenged Okunlola’s victory on two grounds, contending that the election was invalid because of corrupt, illegal and wrongful practice perpetuated by INEC in connivance with Okunlola and the APC through falsification, manipulation, and forgery of results done by the 3rd respondent, INEC.

Delivering its decision, yesterday, the tribunal upheld Okunlola’s argument and affirmed his election as the lawmaker representing Surulere Federal Constituency II

Okunlola emerged winner at the polls with 27,725 votes while Shoyinka came second with 4,875 votes.